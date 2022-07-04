Ukrainian military raises national flag in Snake Island after Russian retreat

Snake Island, a strategic outpost in the Black Sea, has been dominating headlines for the past few days as Russian forces deserted their position after months of heavy shelling. A major moment on Monday saw Ukrainian forces raising their country’s flag on the island after a long time.

“The military operation has been concluded, and … the territory, Snake Island, has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine,” Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, told reporters according to The Guardian.

While the Russian troops have completely deserted the island, the area near the Black Sea is still being considered as a “grey zone” by the Ukrainian authorities. A military official confirmed it to The Guardian that they will not be positioning a major number of forces in the area.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said that the area’s safety is not guaranteed by the pull back of the Russian forces. However, he hailed it as a step forward in the ongoing crisis.

“Step by step, we will push [Russia] out of our sea, our land, our sky,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine has also accused Russia of using phosphorus bombs on the area. “Today at around 18:00... Russian air force SU-30 planes twice conducted strikes with phosphorus bombs on Zmiinyi island,” the Ukrainian forces said according to AFP.

Phosphorus bombs are incendiary weapons which leave a distinct white trail after it is used, and it is banned under an international convention (although with the exception of some military targets).

