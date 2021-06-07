Top 10 world news: Russia exits from Open Skies; Spain opens borders to vaccinated tourists & more

Russia on Moday formally quit the Open Skies treaty with the US after the legislation was passed by both houses of the Russian parliament and the formal stamp of approval was given by President Putin.

In Nigeria, the government ordered all TV and radio stations to immediately stop using Twitter just days after the government suspended the micro-blogging site from the country "indefinitely" after the platform suspended President Muhammadu Buhari’s account following an "abusive" civil war tweet.

Meanwhile, Spain welcomed vaccinated foreign tourists from across the world as it opened its borders in a bid to boost the tourism sector hit hard due to the pandemic.

Click on headlines to read more

Russia formally exits from Open Skies pact with US after Putin's approval



The Open Skies treaty which had come into effect on January 1, 2002, allowed both countries to conduct unarmed surveillance flights over military installations.

'Unpatriotic': Nigeria government orders media houses to stop using Twitter

The order has come a few days after the Nigerian government suspended Twitter from the country ‘indefinitely’ after the platform suspended President Muhammadu Buhari’s account following an 'abusive' civil war tweet.

Spain opens borders to vaccinated travellers as tourists begin arriving

Spain had earlier allowed tourists from ten non-EU countries to enter without a negative COVID-19 PCR test which included Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Israel.

Moderna awaiting approval of coronavirus vaccine for teens in EU, Canada

The US pharmaceutical company is also planning to file for emergency approval in the US with the Food and Drug Administration.

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos & his brother to fly to space on Blue Origin flight

Bezos will be stepping down from Amazon next month, the company he built from scratch into a retail giant.

Malaysia: Police using drones to check body temperature in public places

The drones can detect high temperatures as high as 20 metres above ground.

Plane with Kamala Harris on board forced to turn around after 'technical issue'

US Vice President Kamala Harris, after exiting the plane when it returned to Joint Base Andrews on the outskirts of Washington, said: "We all said a little prayer, but we're good."

China policies could cut millions of Uyghur births in Xinjiang: Report



The Chinese government has not made public any official target for reducing the proportion of Uyghur and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

30 killed, 50 injured as passenger trains collide in Pakistan's Sindh province

Sir Syed Express train, which was heading towards Lahore collided with the Millat Express which was derailed on the way to Sargodha from Karachi.

Nepal PM Oli says 'misunderstandings' with India resolved

Oli, in a televised address to the nation last month, said that the outstanding issues relating to the border issue with India will be resolved through diplomatic channels.