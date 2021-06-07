Spain opens borders to vaccinated travellers as tourists begin arriving

Spain which is was one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe due to the virus opened its gates to vaccinated tourists on Monday in a bid to revive its tourism sector and boost the economy.

International flights began arriving in the country with tourists over a year after the pandemic ravaged the economy with the death toll and cases hitting new highs last year. Several visitors were seen at the popular Spanish resort of Malaga.

Watch:

The country had earlier allowed tourists from ten non-EU countries to enter without a negative COVID-19 PCR test which included Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Israel. "They're welcome - more than welcome - without restrictions nor health controls," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had said earlier.

However, Britain has continued to keep Spain on its list of risky countries. The British tourists make up the bulk of traffic to the country during the summer, however, reports say the British government would be relooking the situation after three weeks disappointing Spanish authorities who feel it would mean losing summer tourists.

The country has kept wearing masks as a mandatory part of its COVID-19 guidelines even as Spain's health emergency chief Fernando Simon said: "If the situation evolves as it is currently doing. I believe it could be feasible that the mask would not be needed in outdoor open spaces in mid or late June and very likely, almost with certainty at the end of July."

Spain's health minister had Carolina Darias had earlier said some areas in the country with low infection rates will be allowed to reopen nightlife although bars and restaurants have already opened in Madrid.

Last Wednesday, fatalities due to the virus in the country crossed the 80,000 mark with 3.68 million cases although infection rates have dropped drastically to 121 cases per 100,000 last month which is nearly half since April.

Hotels have also reportedly witnessed an increase in bookings since restrictions were lifted in May. Last month police had to move in after the lockdown restrictions were eased in Barcelona as authorities tried to prevent overcrowding.

The Spanish government had lifted the six-month state of emergency on May 9 with the country's vaccination driving picking up as authorities informed nearly twenty-five per cent of the population have been vaccinated with at least one dose.