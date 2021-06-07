30 killed, 50 injured as passenger trains collide in Pakistan's Sindh province

Two passenger trains collided near Dharki, a city in the Ghotki District in upper Sindh province of Pakistan, killing at least 30 people and injuring 50 more on Monday morning.

Reports suggest that the Sir Syed Express train, which was heading towards Lahore, collided with the Millat Express, which was derailed on the way to Sargodha from Karachi.



Villagers, rescuers, and policemen transferred the dead and injured passengers to nearby hospitals, according to local police.

The cause of the derailment and the subsequent accident was not immediately known.

In Pakistan, train accidents are frequent because successive governments have paid little attention to upgrading the deteriorating signal system and ageing tracks.



Corruption, inefficiency, and a lack of investment have all contributed to the downfall of Pakistan's rail network over the years.

In October 2019, a train running between Karachi to Rawalpindi caught fire, killing at least 75 people.

In Karachi in 2016, two trains carrying hundreds of passengers collided, killing 21 people.

