Moderna awaiting approval of coronavirus vaccine for teens in EU, Canada

After successfully rolling out vaccines all over the world, Moderna is now seeking approval for the usage of coronavirus vaccines for teenagers in the European Union (EU) and Canada.

"We are pleased to announce that we have submitted for conditional marketing approval of our COVID-19 vaccine with the European Medicines Agency for use in adolescents in the European Union," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said.

The US pharmaceutical company is also planning to file for emergency approval in the US with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"We are encouraged that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing Covid-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection in adolescents," Bancel said. "We have filed for authorization with Health Canada and we will file for an Emergency Use Authorization with the US FDA and regulatory agencies around the world for this important younger age population."

It has come after a few countries started vaccinating children from the age of 18 and above. The decision has been taken to make sure the transmission rate decreases in children.

Moderna is a two-shot vaccine against coronavirus and is 90 per cent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 95 per cent effective against severe disease.

