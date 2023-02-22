Top 10 world news: Russia conducted ICBM test launch, Ukraine seeks India’s support against Russia, and more

Russia reportedly carried out the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) while President Joe Biden was in Kyiv, however, it reportedly failed. India has been approached by Ukraine to lend its support on a proposed resolution tabled at the UN General Assembly against Russia saying New Delhi's cooperation was very important. Amoung other news, one of the most notorious terrorist faces, Hizbul Mujahideen chief and designated terrorist Syed Salahuddin was spotted alongside ISI cadres at the funeral of a killed Hizbul commander. This has triggered a renewed debate on Pakistan's fight against terrorism.

A report, citing two US officials, says that Russia carried out the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) while President Joe Biden was in Kyiv, but it reportedly failed. The officials added that Russia had notified the United States about the launch in advance through deconfliction lines. Another official said that the test posed no risk to the United States and Washington did not see it as an escalation of any sort.

Embattled Ukraine has urged India to support a proposed resolution tabled at the UN General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, asserting that New Delhi's cooperation was very important.

In attendance at the funeral prayers of India's most wanted terrorist, Bashir Ahmad Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam, was one of the most notorious terrorist faces, Hizbul Mujahideen chief and designated terrorist Syed Salahuddin. That too, alongside Pakistan's ISI cadres. The visuals have once again sparked a debate about whether Pakistan is serious in its fight against global terrorism or not.

Shamima Begum, who left London when she was 15 to join the terror group ISIS eight years ago, on Wednesday lost an appeal for citizenship. The ex-ISIS member had married a fighter of the group and had three children, who died as infants. The 23-year-old will also not be allowed to return to the United Kingdom.

As per reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to attend an upcoming NATO summit in person. In July 2023, Vilnius, Lithuania will host a two-day NATO summit, which the Ukrainian President plans to attend in person.

A Spanish female teacher died after he was stabbed by a student in a school in the south-west French town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz on Wednesday. A French government spokesperson, Olivier Véran, said the attacker is a 16-year-old boy.

Due to drastic weight loss, the health of Georgia's jailed Former President Mikheil Saakashvili has been deteriorating, his doctor said Wednesday. Addressing a presser on Wednesday, the opposition politician's doctor, Tamar Davarashvili, said, the health condition of the former leader is such that he may land in an intensive care unit.

Inflation in Japan, last month, reportedly jumped to a 41-year high. With rising consumer prices, the country's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been urging companies to hike wages in a bid to increase consumer spending.



KL Rahul's form has become a huge talking point in the Indian cricket fraternity. In the ongoing India-Australia Tests, Rohit Sharma & Co. have dominated proceedings and have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022/23 but Rahul's low returns with the bat have made heads turn.