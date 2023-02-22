Pathaan box office: SRK film remains unstoppable, eyes this Baahubali 2 record

Indian film superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned with a vengeance in January with Pathaan, a glossy, star-studded action film that has restored his stardom. SRK had taken a hiatus in 2018 after a string of flops and disappointments. But with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, he has once again become the King of Bollywood. Until now, the film has earned Rs 518.06 crore ($62 million) in India. The film's Hindi version crossed the Rs 500 crore mark on Tuesday. Ever since it was released, Pathaan has dominated the box office. Even after several new releases, it has refused to bow out of cinema halls.

Now, the film is looking to surpass the record of Baahubali 2's Hindi version, which has grossed Rs 511 crore ($61.6 million)

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "After hitting its fifth century, #Pathaan sets its sights on the highest grossing *#Hindi* film in #India: #Baahubali2 #Hindi [Nett BOC]… [Week 4] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.15 cr, Mon 1.20 cr, Tue 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 500.05 cr. #Hindi. #India biz… ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER."

Pathaan is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. The story has been written by Anand, who has helmed blockbusters like War and Bang Bang. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana also star.

WION's film critic Shomini Sen gave the film a positive review. She wrote, "Does Pathaan work despite the flaws? Yes, because of Shah Rukh Khan and the image he has so carefully cultivated over all these years. His character is an orphan who has been raised in an orphanage and never had a religion to follow. He was named Pathaan by a family in Afghanistan which saved him during a covert operation. Pathaan the film does not diss any religion but only the bad guys and makes SRK the superhero who places his country above all religious fanatism. Pretty much similar to how Khan has projected himself all these years."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE