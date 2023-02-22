Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky plans to attend upcoming NATO meet in person

As per reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to attend an upcoming NATO summit in person. In July 2023, Vilnius, Lithuania will host a two-day NATO summit, which the Ukrainian President plans to attend in the flesh. The news was shared with newswire BNS by Petro Beshta, Ukraine's ambassador to Lithuania. This potential visit would be Zelensky's third trip out of Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion; he previously visited Washington in December 2022, and in February of this year, he visited London, Paris and Brussels.

The Vilnius summit is slated to be held mid-July, on the 11th and 12th. As per a Reuters report citing Lithuania's presidential office, it will be attended by most leaders of the Atlantic alliance. This means that US President Joe Biden will also be in attendance at the NATO summit.

Biden on Tuesday (February 21st) also made a surprise visit to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. His surprise visit was hailed as "historic". Following it, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a speech announced that Moscow will be abandoning the last major arms control treaty with Washington.

As per ambassador Beshta, Ukraine hopes that the attendees at the summit would agree "very clearly that as soon as the war is over, Ukraine becomes a member of NATO". "This is our plan," he said, during the interview with BNS.

