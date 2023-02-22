Ukraine war anniversary: How Russia is trying to drive support for the invasion

As the Ukraine war enters its second year, you would think people across the world blame Russia for creating a massive humanitarian problem in Ukraine, killing innocent people and invading a country. But not the people for Belgorod, a small village near the Russia-Ukraine border. While they live in fear of being killed from cross-border firing, they believe it is all for a bigger cause. Belgorod residents live in constant fear of dying because of Ukrainian shelling, but don't see any reason to blame their President, Vladimir Putin, for it.

Despite living in fear every day, taking shelter to escape the shelling, they don't blame Putin for creating this situation. A BBC report says that a lot of them believe that the "military operation" was the right thing, even though it is killing their own young men. The reasoning? Most of them think that several young Ukrainians hate Russians and it is important that they are re-educated.

Patriotic messaging

Russia has made sure in the past year that the war does not portray them as the villain in their own country. All kinds of things are being done to ensure that Moscow comes out looking like a hero in the war, with Ukraine and the West seemingly being the real reason for the violence. There are billboards telling the people how Russian soldiers are fighting for the country in Ukraine. "Thank you for your heroic deeds!" and "For the Motherland!" are few of the slogans one can see on these billboards.

The Russia state TV is also playing a part in telling people how Russia is on the right side of the war and that the US and West are threatening the very existence of Russia. It is working as people believe that the West plays a negative role and wants to "destroy Russia".

People are drawing comparisons between the current aggression and World War II, saying what is happening now has happened in the past when Adolf Hitler tried to capture and destroy Russia. The references to Hitler are pretty common, thanks to the Russian TV that is doing the same frequently. With the aim to create patriotic atmosphere and garner support, Moscow has been equating the Ukraine invasion with World War II. The media says that Russia is fighting fascism, while portraying the Ukrainians as neo-Nazis. They constantly repeat the message how the Russian soldiers are fighting for the motherland.

Russia calls World War II the "Great Patriotic War". Soviet Union emerged victorious in the war but not without losing several of its men. The mention of the subject itself induces feelings of patriotism in the people and acting on a comparison is helping Russia create strong feelings of patriotism within the people of the country.

