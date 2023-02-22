'High time he.....': After Venkatesh Prasad, another former cricketer slams under-fire KL Rahul

KL Rahul's form has become a huge talking point in the Indian cricket fraternity. In the ongoing India-Australia Tests, Rohit Sharma & Co. have dominated proceedings and have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022/23 but Rahul's low returns with the bat have made heads turn. In three outings in the India-Australia series, the right-hander only has 38 runs whereas his last 12 innings has seen him score only 198 runs. Thus, his place is under threat whereas BCCI sacked him as the vice-captain while announcing the squad for the last two Tests.

Amid severe criticism coming from all corners, Rahul has been slammed left, right and centre by former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad. Now, another ex-player Dodda Ganesh has joined the bandwagon and lashed out at the under-fire opener. He replied to a post shared from Prasad and wrote, "Rahul Dravid and the think tank has immense faith in KL Rahul’s abilities, so he is getting an extended run like Rohit got in ODIs. We all know KL is a special player. It’s high time he converted his potential into consistent scores. Let’s hope he comes good in the last 2 tests."

Time is running for Rahul who has been in woeful form in whites. He even lost his place in the T20I squad post India's 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of eventual champions England. The Rohit-Rahul Dravid-led team management have continued to back the 30-year-old amid his poor run of form. After the Delhi Test, head coach Dravid told Star Sports, "I think he (Rahul) needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got centuries in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this."