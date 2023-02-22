WATCH | Notorious terrorist Syed Salahuddin seen, alongside ISI cadres, at funeral of Hizbul commander

In attendance at the funeral prayers of India's most wanted terrorist, Bashir Ahmad Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam, was one of the most notorious terrorist faces, Hizbul Mujahideen chief and designated terrorist Syed Salahuddin. That too, alongside Pakistan's ISI cadres. The visuals have once again sparked a debate about whether Pakistan is serious in its fight against global terrorism or not.

Notably, Peer was shot dead on Monday evening outside a shop in Rawalpindi, Pakistan by unidentified assailants. As per reports, many others from the ISI cadres also marked their presence at Peer's last rites, which took place at the Pakistan Army burial ground in Rawalpindi. India designated Alam as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on October 4, 2022.

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin spotted in funeral prayers of Imtiyaz Alam near Pak Army Hq in Rawalpindi. Imtiyaz Alam was shot dead from point blank range outside a shop in Rawalpindi.

He was banned for his involvement in terror activities while being a launching commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, a banned Islamist militant organization. The activities especially involved his support to the banned outfit in infiltrating the Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Peer had been living in Pakistan for the past 15 years. Media outlets quoting sources suggest that Salahuddin was given permission to attend the funeral by ISI itself, indicating the nexus between militant groups and Pakistan's intelligence agencies. Several other sources cited by media outlets reveal that New Delhi will take this up with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other forums.

This is especially significant as FATF, the terror financing watchdog, in October last year removed Pakistan's name from the "grey list", a list of countries under “increased monitoring” for terror funding.

