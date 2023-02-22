World's largest four-day work-week trial in Britain proves to be a success, here's how

Every professional seeks to have some sort of work-life balance, especially after the pandemic-induced compulsory work-from-home culture, impacting employees' mental health. In pursuit of a more fitting work culture which addresses the underlying issue of burnout and fatigue, employees of at least 61 British companies trialled a four-day working week culture, a trial which is deemed to be the world's largest one, as per Autonomy, a British-based research organisation.

The trial involved dozens of employees working for an average of 34 hours across four days between June and December 2022. During the four-week work trial, the employees earned the same salary as they would get otherwise. As exciting as the trial itself is, the result of it was even more impactful and thrilling.

Out of these 61 firms where the employees trialled for four days a week, at least 56 companies, which is 92%, chose to stick with the same workweek culture.

A total of 18 of these firms even chose to make this a part of their permanent work culture. At least 2,900 employees spanning different sectors became part of the trial. It catered to sectors ranging from finance company Stellar Asset Management to digital manufacturer Rivelin Robotics and a fish-and-chip shop in the coastal town of Wells-next-the-sea.

One of the most important and interesting key findings of the survey was that during the trial period, the productivity of the employees was maintained. Additionally, the employees were also less likely to quit their jobs, in view of the satisfactory work-life balance.

The priority for some of these employees was more days off and not more money. Four-day work week turned out to be much more satisfying for them. As per the survey, a total of 15 per cent of these employees said no amount of money would induce them back to a five-day week.

However, even as these firms are changing their work culture, thanks to the successful outcomes of the trial, reports suggest that very few of the employees of corporate Britain are expected to be making the shift towards four-day week culture in the next decade.

