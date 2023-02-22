Straight out of science fiction? AI submissions overwhelm Clarkesworld magazine in US

A prominent American publisher of science fiction and fantasy stories has been forced to take a brief pause after it was drowned with AI submissions. This is yet another case of artificial intelligence creating problematic situations amid a massive surge in popularity and speculation over future use. In a Twitter thread on Monday (February 20), the Clarkesworld magazine revealed the challenges it has been facing as it announced: "Submissions are currently closed. It shouldn't be hard to guess why." Ever since it released its first issue in 2006, the publisher has been known for launching careers of many aspiring science fiction writers. In nearly two decades, it has won multiple accolades, including the coveted Hugo Award.

Clarkesworld magazine's problem at hand



In the long Twitter thread, Neil Clarke, the editor of the magazine, stressed: "We aren't closing the magazine. Closing submissions means that we aren't considering stories from authors at this time. We will reopen, but have not set a date." The guidelines of the publication, he pointed out, clearly state that "we don't want "AI" written or assisted works. They don't care. A checkbox on a form won't stop them. They just lie."

The editor also insisted that a system that allowed only previously published authors to contribute could be implemented. "That would effectively ban new authors, which is not acceptable. They are an essential part of this ecosystem and our future," he further shared.

People indulging in side hustles trying to make easy money with ChatGPT, who are behind the trend, deserve "some of the disdain shown to AI developers", Clarke said.

Show of support for Clarkesworld



As the publication ruled out using third-party tools for confirmation, which are "too expensive", many on social media showed support. Eliezer Yudkowsky, a computer scientist, tweeted: "This is really bizarre. Who on earth thinks they have a chance of getting their spam submission paid for by a human editor? The technology is simply not that advanced! (sic).

ChatGPT chatbot - developed by American firm OpenAI - is the latest tool that has triggered massive frenzy in the world of technology. Even as it has generated huge interest in the future use of AI and internet, it has also triggered worry among academicians with students using the tool for answering assignments and exam questions.

