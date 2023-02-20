Elon Musk reacts after ChatGPT deems him ‘controversial’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk was deemed one of the most “controversial personalities” by AI chatbot ChatGPT. What is noteworthy is that the Tesla CEO was the co-founder of OpenAI—the artificial intelligence research company which created ChatGPT.

The controversial personalities list was shared by entrepreneur Isaac Latterell on Twitter.

“ChatGPT lists Trump, Elon Musk as controversial and worthy of special treatment, Biden and Bezos as not. I've got more examples,” he tweeted while sharing the list of “controversial” personalities and political parties.

Musk had a subtle reaction to the post and retweeted the list with two exclamation marks.

Apart from the 51-year-old, other personalities who made it into the ChatGPT’s controversial list are former US president Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, China’s Xi Jinping, ex-UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

ChatGPT was launched in November last year and since has gained a lot of attention worldwide.

Recently, Microsoft announced investments of $10 billion in OpenAI, which works closely with the firm’s cloud service Azure.

In July 2019, Microsoft backed OpenAI with $1 billion, and the investment made Microsoft the “exclusive” provider of cloud computing services to OpenAI.

ChatGPT is a comprehensive language tool that generates responses to different requests.

At the beginning of December, one million people were said to be using AI tool.

It uses OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 language mode, an upgraded model version released in 2020.

The advent of ChatGPT has unleashed a race to dominate the AI market, with other tech bigwigs like Google and China-based Baidu releasing their own AI chatbot.

While Google recently launched its AI chatbot called Bard, Baidu has also sprung into action by announcing that its latest chatbot would be released in March.