Top 10 world news: Russia calls West, UK politics latest, more news

Russia's defence minister calls up US, UK counterparts, raises escalation concerns in Ukraine



The rare call between Russian defence minister and his western counterparts came on a day when Russian missile attack on Ukrainian-held Mykolaiv destroyed an apartment block on Sunday (October 23).

'The world needs China,' says Xi after getting third term as general secretary, at par with Mao



In his short victory speech at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, Xi vowed to work diligently whilst adding that 'the world needs China'.



UK politics: Rishi Sunak formally announces candidacy for PM, says ‘want to fix economy’



While announcing his candidacy, Sunak said that the United Kingdom is a great country "but we face a profound economic crisis" and that’s why "I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister".

Salman Rushdie attack: 'The Satanic Verses' author has lost sight in an eye, use of one hand



Rushdie was stabbed multiple times on the stage just while he was preparing to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York state in August.

Hackers target subsidiary of Iran nuclear agency, demand release of prisoners held in recent protests



Iran's nuclear agency acknowledged that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary’s network and had access to its email system but downplayed the importance of leaked documents.

Russian military jet crashes into residential building in Siberia, both pilots killed



Russia's investigative committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that it had launched a criminal case over the incident

Italy's first woman PM Giorgia Meloni takes formal charge of government in handover ceremony



Meloni, who will now lead Italy's most right-wing government since Second World War, is taking charge at a time when Italy's debt-hit economy is heading into recession once again.

British Royals not to stay at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle: Reports



Buckingham Palace is being renovated for 370 million euros, and the cost will be borne by the taxpayers.

Saudi crown prince to visit Delhi next month on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invite?



As per reports, the Saudi Crown Prince will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 14 and after that, both leaders are likely to leave for the G20 summit in Bali.

Boris Johnson’s return as PM will sound death knell for Conservatives: Members



Several MPs have expressed opposition to Johnson’s return, describing it to be the “end of the Conservative party”



