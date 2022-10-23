Saudi crown prince to visit Delhi next month on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invite?

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Mohammad bin Salman is expected to visit India in mid-November while on his way to the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali.

Citing sources, several Indian news sites reported that the Saudi Crown Prince will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 14 and after that, both leaders are likely to leave for the G20 summit, which will take place on November 15–16.

The report comes after the Algerian presidency released a statement on Saturday, stating that the Saudi Crown Prince will not attend the Arab summit to be held on November 1 in Algeria, in compliance with a doctors' recommendation to avoid travel.

The statement mentioned that, in a phone call with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Saudi Crown Prince "expressed his regret for not attending the Arab summit".

Later, the Saudi foreign ministry released a statement about the phone call between the two leaders, but it didn't indicate that the Crown Prince would not be present for the summit.

The 31st summit of Arab heads of state is scheduled to take place in Algiers on November 1-2.

Last month, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Riyadh for bilateral talks. He had conveyed the Indian Prime Minister's invitation to the Saudi Crown Prince and also asked him to visit at an "early date".

Earlier this week, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman visited India. The visit coincided with the OPEC+ decision of cutting oil production. He had also held talks with Chinese officials online.

