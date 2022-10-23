Watch: Huge crowd throngs to India’s Bengaluru airport ahead of Diwali

Ahead of week-long Diwali festival, huge crowds turned up at India’s southern Bengaluru city airport in a bid to make way for their homes on time.

A video went viral on social a couple of days ago showing the massive crowed gathered at the Kempegowda International Airport at 3 am.

"BLR airport at 3am. Diwali is here!" Vibin Baburajan, the co-founder of the All India Start-ups Community, wrote in his Twitter post, indicating the aviation industry’s robust growth in the post-pandemic India.

In the follow-up tweet, he claimed that “a decade ago around 50 million Indians were taking flights each year. Now 3x as many Indians are flying each year (CAGR of 12 per cent).”

Apart from him, there were several other users who took to the microblogging site sharing similar videos of people thronging to the airport.

"It was a crazy morning. Still can't believe I made it for my flight. #diwali #BLRAirport," a user wrote while sharing a video of the crowded airport.

While another user remarked that the reason the huge crowd witnessed at the airport was because the prices of flights operating late night or early morning are usually cheap.

"Most people reach there in night to catch early morning flight. Because cab drivers take ₹ 1500-2000 to reach at airport in the morning plus always a headache of cancelling rides. In night till 11-12, Vayu vajra gives nice service," he wrote.

The prices of flights have skyrocketed in the past two days, almost doubling key routes as demand amid the Hindu festival surges.

This was because of the limits imposed on domestic airfares were removed by the aviation ministry after approximately 27 months. As a result, airlines were free to decide what to charge passengers post-August 31.