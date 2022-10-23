Russia's defence minister calls up US, UK counterparts to talk about Ukraine

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday (October 23) discussed situation in Ukraine on a phone call with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, said Russian defence ministry. This is their second call in a week.

"The heads of defence departments discussed the situation in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement on social media.

Prior to his call to Austin, Shoigu also spoke with his counterparts in UK, Turkiye and France.

UK's Ministry of Defence tweeted a statement.

As per statement from Russian foreign ministry, Shoigu said Ukraine could escalate with a "dirty bomb," conventional explosives laced with radioactive material.

The rare call between Russian defence minister and his western counterparts came on a day when Russian missile attack on Ukrainian-held Mykolaiv destroyed an apartment block on Sunday (October 23). Mykolaiv is roughly 35 km northwest from Kherson. Ukrainian forces have targetted Kherson region in a major offensive.

Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv wiped out top floor of an apartment block. The missile blasts propelled shrapnels and debris into neighbouring buildings. Reuters said that there were no fatalities.

Mykolaiv regional governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram that Ukraine shot down 14 Russian "kamikaze" drones over Mykolaiv overnight.

(With inputs from agencies)

