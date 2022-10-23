Italy's first woman PM Giorgia Meloni takes formal charge of government in handover ceremony

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday (October 23) marked former launch of her new government in a handover ceremony at the prime minister's office. Meloni, who will now lead Italy's most right-wing government since Second World War, is taking charge at a time when Italy's debt-hit economy is heading into recession once again.



Meloni joined outgoing premier Mario Draghi for a handover ceremony at Chigi Palace, the Prime Minister’s seat in Rome.

After almost 90 minutes of private talks, the pair smiled broadly as Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief, symbolically handed over to Meloni a small bell used in cabinet debates.

Head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, Meloni swept to victory in an election last month as part of a coalition that included Forza Italia, led by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and Matteo Salvini's anti-immigrant League.

Meloni's government has replaced national unity administration headed by former Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.

Draghi had taken a tough stand against Russia in the wake of Ukraine invasion. Meloni has pledged support for Ukraine, but her coalition partner Berlusconi has repeatedly undercut her by blaming Ukraine for the war.

Meloni's party has neo-fascist roots, but she sought to project a moderate image during the election campaign, dropping previous anti-EU rhetoric and pledging to keep Italy at the heart of European and Western institutions.

European Commission leaders in Brussels sent her messages of congratulations.

