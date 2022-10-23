UK politics: Rishi Sunak formally announces candidacy for PM, says ‘want to fix economy’

British Conservative Rishi Sunak formally announced on Sunday (October 23) that he is seeking to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss. This is his second bid in months to lead the UK as the nation faces multiple crises.

Announcing his second bid to become the next Conservative leader and prime minister, six weeks after Liz Truss beat him to the top job, Sunak tweeted: "The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis." The former finance minister confirmed his candidacy, adding: "I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country".

The former chancellor has put himself forward for the second time in a matter of months after the extraordinary resignation of Truss on Thursday, just 44 days into her premiership.

ALSO READ | Anti-Brexit protesters march through central London. Should Britain rejoin the EU?

Sunak is storming ahead in the contest with the backing of enough Tory MPs and if he does manage to win the contest, it would mark a huge turnaround for the MP for Richmond, North Yorks.

Pitted against Truss, he was castigated by Tory MPs for being too gloomy after he warned that Liz’s promises of monster tax cuts would tank the economy and send mortgage costs soaring.

Besides, voters had railed against his mega wealth, as his wife is a billionaire, said to be richer than the King.

UK Home Secretary Grant Shapps has backed Sunak in the contest. Taking to his official Twitter account, Shapps said, "We need someone who can provide stability and proven economic competence in these challenging times, and @RishiSunak is that person."

"That's why I'm backing him in the Conservative leadership contest," Shapps added.

The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis.



That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister.



I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country. pic.twitter.com/BppG9CytAK — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 23, 2022 ×

We need someone who can provide stability and proven economic competence in these challenging times, and @RishiSunak is that person. That's why I'm backing him in the Conservative leadership contest — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 23, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | Boris Johnson’s return as PM will sound death knell for Conservatives: Members

After cabinet member Penny Mordaunt announced her candidacy for the position on Friday, Sunak is the second Conservative MP to announce a bid for the top position.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is also expected to participate in the race, which might last a week. Johnson cut short his Caribbean vacation on Saturday in order to fly back to Britain and make a political comeback less than two months after leaving power.

Ahead of the deadline on Monday, Boris is reportedly working hard to gather the 100 nominations needed to put them to a vote among Conservative MPs.

WATCH | UK: Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson yet to declare candidature for PM post

According to the rules, the prime minister will be chosen if only one candidate receives the required 100 legislative votes. If more than one passes the test, the Conservative Party's around 170,000 registered members will vote, with the winner being announced on Friday.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.