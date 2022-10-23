Iran nuclear agency subsidiary hit by hacking

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation on Sunday (October 23) said that email server of its subsidiary was hacked in a "foreign" attack aimed at drawing "attention". The development has taken place as the country tackles with mass protests triggered by 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Mahsa Amini died in custody after she was detained by Iran's morality police over 'inappropriate attire'. The nationwide protests her death sparked have seen people even calling on the Islamic regime to step away from power.

A group called Black Reward on Friday issued an ultimatum on Twitter, threatening to release documents on Tehran's nuclear programme unless all "political prisoners, prisoners of conscience and people arrested in the recent protests" were released within 24 hours.

Iran's nuclear agency acknowledged that a hack had indeed taken place but the subsidiary downplayed importance of leaked documents.

"Unauthorised access by a source originating from a specific foreign country to the email system of this company led to the publication of the content of some emails on social media," it said in a statement.

Material on social media said to be released by the group on Saturday included a short clip from a purported nuclear site in Iran, as well as documents containing agreements, maps and payslips.

(With inputs from agencies)

