Top 10 world news: Russia accuses Ukraine of assassination attempt, Jaishankar flags extremism, & more

China has amped up activities to complete a bridge across the Pangong Tso, which will connect the north and south banks. Whereas, India is constructing a road on its side on the north bank. Development of infrastructure has been increased from both sides.

Ties between India and China worsened since the 2020 Galwan clashes when in the month of May, troops of both nations engaged in aggressive face-offs resulting in the deaths of soldiers on both sides. Diplomatic talks keep happening from time to time to pacify the situation but tension continues to simmer as it emerged that there has been increased activity in the area around the Pangong Tso.

Russia has accused Ukraine of pushing forward an assassination attempt on the head of what it deems as the 'Republic of Crimea', Sergei Akysonov. The said assassination attempt was thwarted, Moscow's intelligence agency Federal Security Service (FSB) told the state-run TASS agency.

India's foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar in New Delhi said that Russia's enhanced volumes of trade with Asian economies is because of the Ukraine conflict as the Western countries began closing their trade routes to Russia after that. Jaishankar also informed reporters in a separate comment that New Delhi has requested partner countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia not to give space to the Khalistani separatists.

An explosion was heard in a building in Shimbashi district of central Tokyo on Monday (July 3). Media footage showed flames and smoke emerging from a second-floor business. The city's fire department has said that four people have been injured.

England and Australia produced another thrilling clash in Ashes 2023 as Pat Cummins & Co. won the second Test, at Lord's, on Day 5 by 43 runs in defence of 371. Resuming Day 5, English duo captain Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett (83) started positively before the latter fell and Australia dismissed Jonny Bairstow for cheap (10).

Warner Bros' highly-anticipated movie Barbie has been banned by the Vietnamese government over a scene featuring a map that shows China's unilaterally claimed territory in the South China Sea. The map depicts the controversial nine-dash line, which was repudiated in an international arbitration ruling by a court in The Hague in 2016. China refuses to recognise the ruling.

New Zealand has set a groundbreaking precedent by becoming the first country in the world to extend its ban on plastic bags in supermarkets to include thin bags typically used for holding fruits and vegetables. This move, which came into effect on Saturday, marks a significant stride in the government's broader campaign against single-use plastics.

Deputy Ukrainian Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Sunday (July 2) that the Russian forces have registered gains near the eastern Ukrainian town of Svatove as she noted that the Ukrainian forces are resisting a Russian onslaught in eastern areas of the front and face difficulties in the northeast.

Over 150 people were arrested overnight across France in connection with the violent protests that broke out since the killing of a 17-year-old teenager by a police officer at a traffic stop, said the interior ministry, on Monday (July 3). Meanwhile, France’s mayors called on public and elected officials to hold a rally against the nearly week-long riots. This comes as the first signs of the unrest easing emerge with lower arrests and violence witnessed.