New Zealand takes lead in plastic bag ban, expands restrictions to thin bags

New Zealand has set a groundbreaking precedent by becoming the first country in the world to extend its ban on plastic bags in supermarkets to include thin bags typically used for holding fruits and vegetables. This move, which came into effect on Saturday, marks a significant stride in the government's broader campaign against single-use plastics. New Zealand and plastic ban In 2019, the nation put in place its initial ban on take-home plastic bags. Since then, most shoppers in New Zealand have already adapted to bringing their own bags when visiting stores.

Rachel Brooking the Associate Environment Minister said that: "New Zealand produces too much waste, too much plastic waste."

She further revealed that the ban on thicker bags introduced in 2019 has already saved over one billion plastic bags from circulation.

This cultural shift, as per the BBC, has contributed to the remarkable progress the country has made in reducing plastic waste. The expansion of the ban is projected to prevent the use of approximately 150 million plastic bags per year. Expert concerns Some critics have expressed concerns that consumers might resort to disposable paper bags, which are still available in supermarkets.

However, acknowledging these concerns, Minister Brooking emphasised the overarching goal of reducing single-use packaging of any kind.

"It's still worth doing this, but we really want to reduce single-use anything packaging."

"So we want people to be bringing their own bags, and supermarkets are selling reusable produce bags," she added.

The government encourages individuals to bring their own bags, while supermarkets have responded by offering reusable produce bags as an alternative.

Countdown, a prominent supermarket chain operating over 185 stores nationwide, has taken proactive steps by introducing reusable polyester mesh bags for shoppers to use specifically for fruits and vegetables.

The company hopes that by providing these bags, it will inspire customers to make the switch to reusable options.

Catherine Langabeer, the head of sustainability at Countdown, acknowledged the challenges associated with change, and said, "We know change is hard and (it) will take them a little while."

"We get some grumpy customers," she added. New Zealand government's commitment to addressing climate change The New Zealand government has shown its commitment to addressing climate change through various initiatives. In October, it proposed a pioneering scheme to tax greenhouse gas emissions from farm animals such as sheep and cattle. This progressive approach aims to hold farmers accountable for their agricultural emissions in some form by 2025 — the country's farming industry is responsible for about half of its emissions.

