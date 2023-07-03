Deadly Israeli military operation targets Palestinian Jenin camp in West Bank

The Israeli army has initiated a large-scale military operation in the Jenin camp located in the northern part of the occupied West Bank. The operation commenced with a series of drone strikes, as evidenced by videos circulating on social media showing smoke emanating from a residential building, reported the BBC. Multiple drone strikes leave Palestinians dead and injured According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least three Palestinians have been killed, and over 20 others have sustained injuries during the ongoing raid.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that their objective is to target "terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin area." They emphasised their determination to combat terrorists who exploit the Jenin Camp as a hiding place, labelling it a "terrorist stronghold."

According to Lt Col Richard Hecht, an army spokesperson who spoke to the Associated Press, the military operation commenced shortly after 1 a.m. with an airstrike targeting a building that militants were utilising for planning attacks. The primary objective of the operation, as stated by Hecht, was to eliminate and seize weapons.

"We're not planning to hold ground. We're acting against specific targets," he said.

The Jenin Battalion, a military coalition comprising armed members from Palestinian groups Fatah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad, declared their resolute opposition to the occupation forces. They pledged to unite across factions and military formations, vowing to confront the Israeli army until their last breath and bullet.

Within the camp's alleys, numerous armed and masked Palestinians have been deployed. Local resident Ahmed Zaki reported that "columns of Israeli army vehicles penetrated the outskirts of the camp from several streets." Ambulance driver Khaled Alahmad described the situation as a "real war," with frequent airstrikes targeting the camp. He shared that ambulances are continuously shuttling injured individuals, returning full each time.

Last month, the Israeli military conducted a raid in the Jenin camp, resulting in the deaths of at least six Palestinians. It marked a rare occurrence of attack helicopters being deployed in the West Bank. During that operation, seven Israeli soldiers and border police officers sustained injuries.