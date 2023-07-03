Ukraine says Russia made some advances on eastern front, fighting rages in south

Deputy Ukrainian Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Sunday (July 2) that the Russian forces have registered gains near the eastern Ukrainian town of Svatove as she noted that the Ukrainian forces are resisting a Russian onslaught in eastern areas of the front and face difficulties in the northeast.

In a Telegram post, the defence official said, "Fierce fighting is taking place there. The enemy is attacking Bilohorivka and Serebrianka." She referred to the two smaller villages south of Svatove — a region where Russian forces have been active. She said, "Fierce fighting is taking place...The situation is quite complicated."

According to Maliar, "everywhere things are hot" in the east, with Russian forces advancing near the beleaguered cities of Avdiivka and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.

Maliar further mentioned that the Ukrainian forces are making progress near the shattered city of Bakhmut and also on the southern front, where Ukrainian forces have recaptured several villages. She said there had been "gradual advances" in two areas.

She wrote, "Our troops are facing intense enemy resistance, remote mining and the redeployment of enemy reserves, but are tirelessly creating the conditions for the fastest possible advance."

While detailing the situation near the town of Svatove, a report by CNN mentioned that the recapture would be crucial for Russia. The eastern town is located in the Luhansk region and has long been regarded as a key target for Ukrainian forces. It is crucial as it is situated along key Russian supply routes.

As reported by the news agency Reuters, some Russian accounts of the front line said that Moscow's forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks near villages ringing Bakhmut and in areas further south, particularly the hilltop town of Vuhlear, which is strategically important. They also reported success in containing Ukrainian troops in the northeast.

Watch: Is Russia weak after a Wagner Mutiny? × Ukraine's counter-offensive Ukraine has claimed that its counter-offensive is currently underway and also says that the nation was making advances on all fronts. The Ukrainian forces aimed at recapturing areas of the east and south, which were seized by Russia during the invasion started last year in February. Kyiv has also said that the forces have reasserted control over clusters of villages in the southeast.

Notably, Russia still holds swathes of territory in the east, south and southeast and also has not acknowledged the Ukrainian gains. Instead, it says that Ukraine's military is suffering heavy casualties.

According to General Oleksander Tarnavskiy, who is responsible for the southern front, the Ukrainian forces were "systematically destroying the enemy" and reported the deaths of several hundred Russian forces over the last 24 hours.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

