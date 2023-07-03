ugc_banner

Explosion in central Tokyo building, cause yet unknown

TokyoEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Jul 03, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

The fire scene to be extinguished in Shimbashi area of Tokyo on July 3, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

Media footage showed flames and smoke emerging from a building in Tokyo's Shimbashi district. An eyewitness told local media that sound of the explosion was 'deafening'. The fire department is currently trying to find out what caused the explosion

An explosion was heard in a building in Shimbashi district of central Tokyo on Monday (July 3). Media footage showed flames and smoke emerging from a second-floor business. The city's fire department has said that four people have been injured.

"The sound of an explosion was also heard. A total of 32 fire trucks are at the scene," a fire department spokesman told AFP, declining to be named.

"Four people are injured, three of whom are conscious," he said, adding no details were yet available on the fourth person.

It is not yet known what caused the explosion and the fire. 

"The sound was deafening. It was as if something huge was dropped from the top of the building -- it was an incredible bang," a male eyewitness told public broadcaster NHK.

"Pieces of paper were scattered all over at the nearby intersection. From the way they were scattered, I immediately knew it was an explosion," he said.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly.)

