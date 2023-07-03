Explosion in central Tokyo building, cause yet unknown

An explosion was heard in a building in Shimbashi district of central Tokyo on Monday (July 3). Media footage showed flames and smoke emerging from a second-floor business. The city's fire department has said that four people have been injured.

"The sound of an explosion was also heard. A total of 32 fire trucks are at the scene," a fire department spokesman told AFP, declining to be named.

"Four people are injured, three of whom are conscious," he said, adding no details were yet available on the fourth person.

It is not yet known what caused the explosion and the fire.

"The sound was deafening. It was as if something huge was dropped from the top of the building -- it was an incredible bang," a male eyewitness told public broadcaster NHK.

"Pieces of paper were scattered all over at the nearby intersection. From the way they were scattered, I immediately knew it was an explosion," he said.