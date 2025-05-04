Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured people of the Pahalgam terror attack retaliation, saying what they desire will certainly happen under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Advertisment

In other news, US President Donald Trump stated he would not pursue a third term, recognising the constitutional limitations.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged further action against Yemen's Houthi rebels after a missile fired from Yemen landed near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport on Sunday morning.

Click on the headlines for more

Advertisment

‘What you all desire will happen,’ assures defence minister Rajnath Singh on Pahalgam retaliation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that it is his “responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack” India, and assured people of Pahalgam terror attack retaliation saying what they desire will certainly happen under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Advertisment

Trump dismisses third term speculation: ‘It’s not allowed’

In a recent interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press," President Donald Trump stated he would not pursue a third term, recognising the constitutional limitations.

'There will be bangs': Israel's Netanyahu vows action against Houthis after missile attack at Tel Aviv airport

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged further action against Yemen's Houthi rebels after a missile fired from Yemen landed near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport on Sunday morning. According to Israeli authorities, four people were injured in the blast, with two more hurt while trying to reach a shelter.

‘Good parts are Trump economy, bad parts are Biden economy’: Is Trump passing blame to former president for his policies?

US President Donald Trump seems to be taking credit for good reports but deflecting the blame for his economic failures, which have surfaced recently, to former president Joe Biden.

'To undermine security of armed forces...': Two held in Punjab for ‘sharing sensitive Army info’ amid Pahalgam terror attack fallout

Amritsar’s Rural Police arrested two men on Saturday (May 03) for allegedly passing on sensitive details and images of military installations in Punjab to Pakistani intelligence handlers.

Air India flight diverted to Abu Dhabi, several airlines suspend operations after missile attack near Tel Aviv Airport

Air India and several other airlines, including Germany's Lufthansa, British Airways, and America's Delta Air Lines, have suspended flights to Tel Aviv following a missile attack close to the Ben Gurion Airport in the Israeli city on Sunday (May 1).

‘I don’t know’: Trump not sure about upholding US Constitution as his administration defies Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump has caused fresh controversy by saying he is unsure whether he needs to uphold the United States Constitution, the country’s most important legal document.

‘We want partners, not preachers’: Jaishakar slams Europe over global shifts

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday (May 4) took a swipe at Europe, asserting that India is “looking for partners, not preachers.” He added that European nations are struggling to adapt to the evolving multipolar world order.

'This video was extremely misinterpreted': Babil Khan breaks silence, returns to Instagram

Actor Babil Khan has made a comeback on Instagram after a brief hiatus triggered by the video in which he appeared to criticise Bollywood's toxicity went viral. In the video, the Qala actor mentioned several fellow actors, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which sparked heated discussions online.

IPL 2025: Riyan Parag hits 6 sixes in a row in KKR thriller, enters record books - Watch

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag wreaked havoc in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Sunday as he hit six consecutive sixes on Sunday (May 4). Playing at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Parag entered record books by achieving the rare feat in T20 cricket. However, despite his blistering knock of 95 runs, Rajasthan Royals lost by one run in yet another close contest in IPL 2025.