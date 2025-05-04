In a recent interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press," President Donald Trump stated he would not pursue a third term, recognising the constitutional limitations.

When asked about the possibility of a third term, Trump responded, "I’ll be an eight-year president, I’ll be a two-term president. I always thought that was very important."

He further added, "It’s something that, to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to do. I don’t know if that’s constitutional that they’re not allowing you to do it or anything else."

The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution states, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." Amending this would require significant legislative support and ratification by three-quarters of the states.

Trump clarified he has not held official meetings regarding a third term but has heard "different concepts" about potential options, including a scenario where Vance would seek the presidency and then pass the role to Trump. He also mentioned, "Other people say, 'You can have a write-in vote,'" despite the constitutional limitation.

Trump previously hinted at third-term ambitions

Trump has previously hinted at making another run, saying in March that he wasn’t “joking” about the idea and suggested there are “methods” he could explore to seek a third term, even though the 22nd Amendment forbids it.

Meanwhile, the Trump Organization has been selling “Trump 2028” hats for $50.

In January, Representative Andy Ogles introduced a resolution to amend the Constitution, allowing a president to serve up to three terms. This proposal has seen limited progress. In response, Democratic Representative Dan Goldman introduced a resolution reaffirming the two-term limit set by the 22nd Amendment.

