Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag wreaked havoc in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Sunday as he hit six consecutive sixes on Sunday (May 4). Playing at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Parag entered record books by achieving the rare feat in T20 cricket. However, despite his blistering knock of 95 runs, Rajasthan Royals lost by one run in yet another close contest in IPL 2025.

Advertisment

Parag enters record books

Advertisment

Batting at the Eden Gardens, Parag and Co needed 207 runs to win as they struggled in the middle overs. However, the decisive moment arrived in the 13th over when Parag hit five consecutive sixes against Moeen Ali. He initially hit four sixes before Ali bowled a wide ball, but it could not break Parag’s momentum as he scored another six on the last ball of the over. This meant Ali gave away 32 runs in the 13th over, the second most expensive in IPL 2025.

Batters to hit 5 sixes in an over in IPL

Chris Gayle off Rahul Sharma, 2012

Advertisment

Rahul Tewatia off Sheldon Cottrell, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja off Harshal Patel, 2021

Rinku Singh off Yash Dayal, 2023

Riyan Parag off Moeen Ali, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals skipper was not done there as he hit a sixth consecutive six when he was back on strike in the next over when Varun Chakaravarthy had the ball.

ALSO READ | From Prabhsimran Singh to Rahul Tewatia five uncapped Indian batters with most IPL runs



RR lose another close contest

Having already lost close contests against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan suffered another narrow defeat. Needing three runs to win on the final ball of the innings, RR managed to score only one run and therefore lost by one. The result had no implications for RR as they are already out of the IPL 2025 Playoff race. For KKR they keep their narrow Playoff hopes alive as they now have 11 points in 11 matches.