From Prabhsimran Singh to Rahul Tewatia five uncapped Indian batters with most IPL runs

3. Rahul Tewatia – 1069 Runs

3 /5

3. Rahul Tewatia – 1069 Runs

An IPL winner with Gujarat Titans, Rahul Tewatia has carved a reputation as a slog hitter and sits third on the list with 1069 runs in 103 matches. Despite playing more than 100 IPL matches he is yet to score a hundred in the tournament’s history.