From Prabhsimran Singh to Rahul Tewatia five uncapped Indian batters with most IPL runs

1. Prabhsimran Singh – 1102 Runs
At the time of writing, Punjab batter Prabhsimran Singh holds the record for most runs by an uncapped Indian batter having scored 1102 runs in 44 matches. Prabhsimran also has one hundred six fifties during this period for Punjab Kings.
2. Manan Vohra – 1083 Runs
Manan Vohra sits second on the list with 1083 runs in 56 matches while he represented a host of teams including Lucknow Super Giants and others. He has scored three fifties during this period for four different franchises.
3. Rahul Tewatia – 1069 Runs
An IPL winner with Gujarat Titans, Rahul Tewatia has carved a reputation as a slog hitter and sits third on the list with 1069 runs in 103 matches. Despite playing more than 100 IPL matches he is yet to score a hundred in the tournament’s history.
4. Ayush Badoni – 886 Runs
Currently representing Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025, Ayush Badoni is fourth on the list with 886 runs in 52 matches. During this period he has scored five fifties for LSG and has been a good servant in the middle order.
5. Manvinder Bisla – 798 Runs
A veteran in Indian domestic cricket, Manvinder Bisla represented Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders during his IPL career. During this period he scored 798 runs in 39 matches and won the IPL title on two occasions in 2012 and 2014.