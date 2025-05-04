Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged further action against Yemen's Houthi rebels after a missile fired from Yemen landed near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport on Sunday morning. According to Israeli authorities, four people were injured in the blast, with two more hurt while trying to reach a shelter.

Advertisment

The missile struck close to Terminal 3’s parking area, causing disruption to air travel and sparking concerns over safety at one of the country's busiest transport hubs.

Netanyahu: ‘There will be bangs’

Speaking after the attack, Netanyahu confirmed Israel would continue its operations against the Houthis.

Advertisment

“We operated against them in the past and we will operate in the future,” he said. “It’s not ‘bang — that’s it,’ but there will be bangs.”

Also read: Air India’s Delhi to Tel Aviv flight diverted to Abu Dhabi following missile attack near Israeli airport

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz also issued a strong warning: “Whoever harms us, we will harm them sevenfold.”

Advertisment

Houthi group says missile 'hit its target'

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, claimed responsibility for the strike. Their military spokesperson Yehya Saree stated the group had launched a ballistic missile at the airport and that it had "successfully hit its target."

Saree added that more attacks would follow, declaring they would continue supporting Palestinians "whatever the consequences" until the war in Gaza comes to an end.

Watch: Yemen attacks Tel Aviv with projectile confirms Israel army | Sirens sound over Tel Aviv I Originals

Flights suspended as missile sparks panic

Following the explosion, Ben Gurion airport temporarily suspended all departures and arrivals. Air India and several other airlines halted flights to and from Tel Aviv. Lufthansa also announced it would not resume flights until at least 6 May.

Unverified videos shared online appeared to show motorists pulling over and taking cover as a loud blast occurred, sending a column of black smoke into the air near the airport.

‘Tens of metres deep’: Police show missile crater

Israeli military officials said air defences had attempted to intercept the missile, but it still landed near the airport. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said warning sirens had sounded in several areas and that “several interception attempts were made against a missile launched from Yemen.”

Also read: Israel Defense Forces probe reveals ‘massive failure’ as troops abandoned civilians at Zikim Beach on Oct 7

Yair Hetzroni, a senior Israeli police commander, showed reporters the crater at the scene.

“You can see the scene right behind us here, a hole that opened up with a diameter of tens of metres and also tens of metres deep,” he said, noting that no major damage was caused.