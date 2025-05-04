Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in cities nationwide on Saturday night, (May 3), and staged their weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, demanding the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The protests highlighted Israel's "incomplete independence" as 59 hostages remain captive in Gaza, just days after the country's 77th Independence Day celebrations.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum urged the public to gather at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, stating that without the return of the captives, "there can be no true independence for the nation, nor national recovery."

The demonstrations came hours after Hamas released a video featuring hostage Maxim Herkin, showing him severely injured and bandaged. Hamas claimed he was hurt in an Israeli airstrike.

'We’re free in body, but not in spirit'

In Tel Aviv, the main rallies included speeches from former hostages, such as Omer Shem Tov, who was freed in February as part of a ceasefire deal, and siblings Maya and Itay Regev, who were released during a truce in November 2023.

“He didn’t have to, but he did it. Because that’s what courage looks like,” said Maya Regev, according to The Times of Israel. “Ori paid for that choice with the loss of his independence, and after 11 months of harsh captivity, he paid with his life.”

“Ori… symbolised the true Israeli spirit, the spirit that must continue guiding us: we don’t leave anyone behind,” Itay Regev added.

When he and his sister Maya were freed, “we came back to life, but we couldn’t really go on and tend to ourselves when a massive part of our heart was sitting there waiting to be saved,” Itay said.

“And I stayed behind, feeling abandoned, forgotten,” said Shem Tov. “And even now that the three of us have our liberty, we’re free in body, but not in spirit.”

Further addressing the decision makers of Israel, Maya Regev said, “The power to bring back the captives is in your hands. The responsibility is yours.”