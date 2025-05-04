The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has begun issuing call-up orders for tens of thousands of reservists as it prepares to significantly expand its military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisment

On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the tens of thousands, many of whom have already been mobilised multiple times during the war, are expected to begin reporting for duty this week.

Also read | Israel's wildfire 'under control' after over 30 hours but risk of reignition remains | In Pics

How many soldiers is Israel rallying?

Advertisment

While the IDF did not confirm specific numbers, as per an AFP report, relatives of journalists from the news agency were among those receiving orders.

These reinforcements, as per a Times of Israel report, will primarily replace active-duty soldiers stationed in Lebanon, Syria and the occupied West Bank, freeing them up for redeployment to Gaza. The IDF said the mobilisation was being carried out because of "practical and operational interests" and is part of a planned staged offensive to escalate pressure on Hamas.

Also read | Trump planning massive military parade to mark army’s 250th anniversary — and his birthday. Deets inside

Advertisment

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was briefed on the strategy during a Friday security consultation. His security cabinet is expected to convene Sunday to approve the new phase of operations.

The planned offensive will expand the IDF's presence into new areas of the Strip. Currently, three Israeli divisions are operating in Gaza. The IDF insists its goal is to pressure Hamas into a hostage deal — not outright destroy the group.

Also read | Trump's ally who once likened him to Jesus, slams him on X; Is US president's leadership in trouble?

Israel-Hamas war in Gaza: Death toll

Since October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise assault that killed about 1,200 people and led to the abduction of 251 hostages, the IDF has reported killing around 21,600 Hamas fighters, including 1,600 militants inside Israel. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza claims over 52,400 Palestinians have been killed, though these figures are unverified and do not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

As of now, 59 hostages remain in Gaza, including the body of a soldier killed in the 2014 war.