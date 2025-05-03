Israel's wildfire 'under control' after over 30 hours but risk of reignition remains | In Pics

Wildfire brought under control
Israeli authorities confirmed that the massive wildfire that erupted near Jerusalem had been largely brought under control
Major roads reopened
They also confirmed that all major roads—including the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv corridor— was reopened to traffic
Officials issue warning of reignition
Officials have, however, warned that strong winds could reignite the flames. Firefighting teams remained deployed across affected areas to tackle any such risk
National emergency was declared
The fires broke out on Wednesday (Apr 30) along the main Jerusalem–Tel Aviv highway, following which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a national emergency
Cause of the wildfire?
According to reports, the blaze burned about 5,000 acres (20 square kilometres) of land. The fire service said an investigation will be initiated to ascertain the cause of the blaze.
18 people arrested for allegedly starting the fire
Israeli PM Netanyahu has also accused a few individuals of deliberately started the fires. 18 people had been arrested on suspicion of starting fires
'Largest fire ever in the country'
“This is perhaps the largest fire ever in the country,” Jerusalem’s district fire department had said.
Several countries helped Israel in its effort to douse fire
Notably, several countries, including Italy, Croatia, France, Spain and Romania, sent firefighting aircraft to assist Israel in their efforts to bring down the fire