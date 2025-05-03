Advertisment
World

Israel's wildfire 'under control' after over 30 hours but risk of reignition remains | In Pics

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Israeli has confirmed that the massive wildfire that erupted near Jerusalem had been largely brought under control after more than 30 hours

Authored by: Navashree Nandini
Photograph: (AFP)
Wildfire brought under control
1/8

Wildfire brought under control

Israeli authorities confirmed that the massive wildfire that erupted near Jerusalem had been largely brought under control

Major roads reopened
2/8

Major roads reopened

They also confirmed that all major roads—including the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv corridor— was reopened to traffic

Officials issue warning of reignition
3/8

Officials issue warning of reignition

Officials have, however, warned that strong winds could reignite the flames. Firefighting teams remained deployed across affected areas to tackle any such risk

National emergency was declared
4/8

National emergency was declared

The fires broke out on Wednesday (Apr 30) along the main Jerusalem–Tel Aviv highway, following which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a national emergency

Cause of the wildfire?
5/8

Cause of the wildfire?

According to reports, the blaze burned about 5,000 acres (20 square kilometres) of land. The fire service said an investigation will be initiated to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

18 people arrested for allegedly starting the fire
6/8

18 people arrested for allegedly starting the fire

Israeli PM Netanyahu has also accused a few individuals of deliberately started the fires. 18 people had been arrested on suspicion of starting fires

'Largest fire ever in the country'
7/8

'Largest fire ever in the country'

“This is perhaps the largest fire ever in the country,” Jerusalem’s district fire department had said.

Several countries helped Israel in its effort to douse fire
8/8

Several countries helped Israel in its effort to douse fire

Notably, several countries, including Italy, Croatia, France, Spain and Romania, sent firefighting aircraft to assist Israel in their efforts to bring down the fire

