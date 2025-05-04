An Air India flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi on Sunday (May 1) following a missile attack close to the Ben Gurion Airport in the Israeli city, news agency PTI reported.

The attack occurred less than an hour before the Air India flight AI139, operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft, was to land at the Tel Aviv airport.

According to flight data available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the aircraft was in Jordanian airspace when it was diverted to Abu Dhabi.

According to Air India, the flight landed normally in Abu Dhabi and will return to Delhi soon.

“Air India flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv of 3 May 2025 was diverted to Abu Dhabi after an incident at Ben Gurion airport this morning. The flight has landed normally in Abu Dhabi and will soon return to Delhi,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv will remain suspended till May 6.

“Consequently, our operations to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended with immediate effect till 6 May 2025, to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. Our staff on the ground is assisting customers and helping them with alternative arrangements,” the spokesperson said.

“Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets between 3 and 6 May 2025 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling or full refunds for cancellation. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority,” the spokesperson added.

Missile attack on Tel Aviv airport

Earlier today, air traffic to the country’s main airport in Tel Aviv was briefly halted following a missile strike from Yemen, said Israeli police.

The flights and other activities near the airport were expected to resume after final searches by officers, reported AP, citing police.

A plume of smoke was seen rising into the air as people were panicking in the terminal building. According to Israel’s paramedic service, Magen David Adom, four people were lightly wounded.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who claimed responsibility for the missile strike, have recently intensified missile launches at Israel. They said that they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli defense minister Israel Katz vowed to punish those responsible for the airport attack: “Whoever harms us, we will harm them sevenfold.”