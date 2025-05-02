A ship carrying humanitarian aid and activists caught fire and issued an SOS, however, organisers claimed it had been bombed by drones and disabled while it was on the coast of Malta in international waters on Friday (May 2).

A Freedom Flotilla Coalition ship was attacked at the front of an unarmed civilian vessel twice, the group said.

“At 00:23 Maltese time, the Conscience, a Freedom Flotilla Coalition ship came under direct attack in international waters,” the group said in a statement.

Blaming Israel for it, the group added, “Armed drones attacked the front of an unarmed civilian vessel twice, causing a fire and a substantial breach in the hull."

“There is a hole in the vessel right now and the ship is sinking,” Yasemin Acar, the coalition’s press officer, told CNN by phone from Malta on Friday morning.

However, Israel has not commented on this so far.

The strike targeted the boat's generator, which left the boat without power and at risk of sinking.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition posted images and videos on social media, showing a fierce blaze on board the ship and explosions.

BREAKING: At 00:23 Maltese time, a #FreedomFlotilla ship was subjected to a drone attack. The front of the vessel was targeted twice, resulting in a fire and a breach in the hull. The ship is currently located in international waters near #Malta. An #SOS distress signal was sent. pic.twitter.com/J6oEQafuOb — Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) May 2, 2025

A ship carrying humanitarian aid and activists for Gaza, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was bombed by suspected Israeli drones in international waters near Malta early Friday.



The Maltese government confirmed all 16 people on board—12 crew members and four… pic.twitter.com/huGYh92GlP — Intel Tower🗽 (@inteltower) May 2, 2025

The Armed Forces of Malta confirmed there was a fire on a ship that was later extinguished. “We are monitoring the situation closely,” a spokesperson told CNN, adding that there were no injuries onboard.

The Maltese government confirmed that 12 crew members and four civilians are safe. "The vessel had 12 crew members on board and four civilian passengers; no casualties were reported,” the statement said, adding that a nearby tug had been directed to aid the vessel.

According to the group, activists from 21 countries were on board on a "mission to challenge" Israel's "illegal and deadly siege of Gaza", and to deliver life saving aid to them.

"Israeli ambassadors must be summoned and answer to violations of international law, including the ongoing blockade and the bombing of our civilian vessel in international waters," the statement read.

Moreover, FFC told CNN that climate activist Greta Thunberg and retired US Army Colonel Mary Ann Wright were among those who were expected the board vessel in Malta, however, were not onboard at the time of the fire.

“Volunteers from over 21 countries traveled to Malta to board the mission to Gaza, including prominent figures,” FFC said.

Two months back, as the Israel-Gaza war continued, Israel imposed a tight blockade on Gaza, with no food allowed to be sent there, no fuel, medicine or other items in the region.

