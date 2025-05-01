In Pics | National emergency declared in Israel as wildfires threaten Jerusalem

Wildfires rage for a second day
Wildfires near Jerusalem have been raging for a second day on Thursday (May 1) as firefighters battle the blaze. Police said that several major roads have been reopened after crews worked through the night to contain the fire.
National emergency declared
The fires broke out on Wednesday (Apr 30) along the main Jerusalem–Tel Aviv highway, following which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a national emergency as the roads were shut and thousands of residents were evacuated from nearby communities.
Hundreds at risk
Netanyahu warned that rapidly spreading wildfires near Jerusalem could reach the city, putting hundreds of civilians at risk. Authorities said that 163 ground crews and 12 aircraft were working to contain the flames.
‘Wind can push fire into city’
“The western wind can push the fire easily towards the outskirts of (Jerusalem) -- and even into the city itself,” cautioned Netanyahu.
‘Priority is defending Jerusalem’
“We need to bring as many fire engines as possible and create firebreaks well beyond the current fire lines... We are now in a national emergency, not just a local one,” he added in a video statement. “The priority right now is defending Jerusalem,” he said.
Wildfire injured several
Rescue agency Magen David Adom said 23 people, two pregnant women and two babies under a year old, were treated on Wednesday (Apr 30), mostly for smoke inhalation and burn injuries. Seventeen firefighters were also injured, reported public broadcaster Kan.
Military troops deployed
The alert level had been raised to the highest tier as thick smoke billowed above highways near Jerusalem. Military troops have also been deployed to assist in controlling the wildfires that have injured several people.