A probe by the Israel Defense Forces revealed that a squad of Israeli soldiers stationed near the border with the Gaza Strip had abandoned civilians who were sheltering on Zikim Beach as Hamas invaded the area during the militant group's unprecedented October 7, 2023, attack.

The troops from the Golani Brigade's 51st Battalion withdrew from Zikim Beach without adequately engaging the Hamas militants who arrived by speedboat. This led to the killings of 17 civilians in the area.

The militants then moved towards Kibbutz Zikim, but the community's civil defence squad successfully repelled them, preventing further infiltration.

The IDF investigation into the Zikim Beach attack also found out that the bodies of seven civilians killed were left in a seaside bomb shelter for a week before rescue teams recovered them.

The probe concluded that the IDF “failed in its mission to protect” civilians at Zikim Beach, primarily because the army was not prepared for such an incident.

“The failure is expressed in the fact that the terrorists were able to infiltrate our territory in a short time and murder 17 civilians,” the investigation stated, according to The Times of Israel.

Freed hostages call for release of those still held by Hamas

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in cities nationwide on Saturday night (May 3) and staged their weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, demanding the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The protests highlighted Israel's "incomplete independence" as 59 hostages still remain captive in Gaza, days after the country's 77th Independence Day celebrations.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum urged the public to gather at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, stating that without the return of the captives, "there can be no true independence for the nation, nor national recovery."

The demonstrations came hours after Hamas released a video featuring hostage Maxim Herkin, showing him severely injured and bandaged. Hamas claimed he was hurt in an Israeli airstrike.