Amritsar’s Rural Police arrested two men on Saturday (May 03) for allegedly passing on sensitive details and images of military installations in Punjab to Pakistani intelligence handlers.

The arrests follow rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month.

The suspects, identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, were arrested as part of a counter-espionage operation. Police say their connections to Pakistani handlers were traced through another individual, Harpreet Singh, also known as Pittu, who is currently in jail in Amritsar.

"Nation first always": Punjab DGP vows firm action

Punjab’s Director General of Police shared the development on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “In a significant counter-espionage operation, Amritsar Rural Police on 3rd May 2025 arrested two persons, Palak Sher Masih & Suraj Masih, for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar. Preliminary investigation reveals their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh @ Pittu @ Happy, currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail. A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is ongoing. Further critical revelations are expected as the probe deepens. Punjab Police stands strong with Indian Army, remains unwavering in its duty to safeguard national interests. Any attempt to undermine the security of our armed forces will be met with firm and immediate action. Nation First Always. Jai Hind!”

How the operation unfolded?

Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural Amritsar), Maninder Singh, said the arrests were made after credible intelligence was received. Acting on this, police detained the two accused for allegedly being in touch with Pakistani intelligence operatives and passing along sensitive data, including images of military zones.

The accused had reportedly been in contact with Harpreet, who is already behind bars in an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case. Police said Harpreet had introduced them to operatives linked to Pakistan’s ISI. Authorities now plan to bring Harpreet on a production warrant for further questioning.

Payments made for troop movement info

Initial findings suggest the two men were paid ₹5,000 for small bits of information and ₹10,000 for more sensitive updates, including troop movements. Police also recovered weapons and RDX linked to the case.

Singh said the accused had initially worked on drug smuggling operations near the India-Pakistan border, handling heroin consignments. Eventually, they shifted to leaking military-related intelligence.

The FIR also includes charges under the Information Technology Act. SSP Singh assured that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found aiding hostile forces.

