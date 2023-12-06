LIVE TV
Top 10 world news: Putin's West Asia trip, deteriorating situation in Gaza, and more

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Dec 06, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
main img

Top 10 world news Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Story highlights

Here are the top 10 world news

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a high-profile West Asia trip with his first destination being UAE. The Russian leader was given a grand welcome by the UAE. This is Putin's only third trip outside the former Soviet Union since February 2022, after visits to Iran and China. In other news, Israel continues to pound Gaza after the military truce expired last week, leading to the UN Human Rights chief releasing a fresh statement, condemning the 'atrocities'.

Click on headlines to read more: 

Nearly twenty months after Vladimir Putin announced a military offensive against Ukraine by describing them as 'special military operations', the Russian president landed in the United Arab Emirates in a rare visit outside the countries of former Soviet Union as well as China. 

Global pop icon Taylor Swift has been named TIME magazine's Person of the Year for 2023. She is the best-selling music artist of all time, having sold over 200 million records worldwide.

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (Dec 6) apologised to families of Covid victims, as he started giving evidence at a UK public inquiry into his government's handling of the pandemic. 

Adnan Ahmed, considered to be a close aide of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead in Pakistan’s Karachi city.

United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Turk warned against the heightened risk of "atrocity crimes" in Gaza. 

A Tehran court has issued a verdict demanding the US government to pay nearly $50 billion in damages for the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. 

The advent of ChatGPT marked the initial foray of generative AI into the mainstream, taking the world by storm. However, its unexpected success reportedly caught rival companies, including Google, off guard, leading to internal concerns and declarations of a "code red".

World leaders are discussing the future role of fossil fuels at COP28, the UN climate conference in Dubai. The world hopes to see a consensus to formally phase out fossil fuels to tackle the climate crisis. The global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are set to hit a record high this year, according to a report published on Tuesday (Dec 5).

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni and India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman featured among world's most powerful women of 2023. While Meloni was listed as world's fourth most powerful woman by the Forbes, Sitharaman was ranked at 32nd spot.

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has become the new No. 1 bowler in T20Is as per the latest ICC rankings. Bishnoi's rise came on the back of nine wickets in the recently concluded five-T20I series against Australia. 

