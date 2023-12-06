Italy's Giorgia Meloni, India's Nirmala Sitharaman listed among world's most powerful women
Story highlights
While Meloni was listed as world's fourth most powerful woman by the Forbes, Sitharaman was ranked at 32nd spot.
While Meloni was listed as world's fourth most powerful woman by the Forbes, Sitharaman was ranked at 32nd spot.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni and India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman featured among world's most powerful women of 2023. While Meloni was listed as world's fourth most powerful woman by the Forbes, Sitharaman was ranked at 32nd spot.
Forbes said that its 2023 Power List was determined by four main metrics, "money, media, impact and spheres of influence".
"For political leaders, we weighed gross domestic products and populations; for corporate chiefs, revenues, valuations and employee counts were critical," it said.
trending now
"Media mentions and social reach were analysed for all. The result: 100 women who are shaping the policies, products and political fights that define our world," Forbes wrote.
More information will be added soon.