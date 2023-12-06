LIVE TV
Italy's Giorgia Meloni, India's Nirmala Sitharaman listed among world's most powerful women

WION Web Team
New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 06, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
main img

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Photograph:(Agencies)

While Meloni was listed as world's fourth most powerful woman by the Forbes, Sitharaman was ranked at 32nd spot.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni and India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman featured among world's most powerful women of 2023. While Meloni was listed as world's fourth most powerful woman by the Forbes, Sitharaman was ranked at 32nd spot.

Forbes said that its 2023 Power List was determined by four main metrics, "money, media, impact and spheres of influence".

"For political leaders, we weighed gross domestic products and populations; for corporate chiefs, revenues, valuations and employee counts were critical," it said.

"Media mentions and social reach were analysed for all. The result: 100 women who are shaping the policies, products and political fights that define our world," Forbes wrote. 

More information will be added soon. 

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

