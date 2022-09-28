Italy: 'Very real fears' for LGBT community after Meloni's win as the new prime minister

The LGBT community is worried after Italy's right-wing group won the elections. Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy, a nationalist party, won the elections with a fair majority.

In a conversation with Reuters, Fabrizio Marrazzo, leader of the Gay Party said that there are very real fears amongst the community now about the weakening of civil liberties under the new administration.

Marrazzo said, "the League and partly Brothers of Italy have in their manifestos things that are quite negative for our community, like stressing the importance of protecting only the traditional family," Reuters reported.

Also read | Italy's right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni calls for unity after election win

Furthermore, he said that Meloni positions herself as a defender of Christian principles and a foe of the "LGBT lobby" and "gender ideology." Meloni has earlier indirectly explained her opposition to LGBT parenting rights, saying that unlucky children who are up for adoption deserve the best chance to have a father and a mother. Marazzo also mentioned increased homophobic attacks in right-wing regions.

However, Meloni has refuted claims that her conservative party intends to challenge and repeal any current Italian laws governing same-sex relationships and abortion rights. She said, "What is there, stays there."

Also read | 'A sad day for Italy', says centre-left leader after Meloni win

It is too soon to judge whether Meloni will consider any suggestions given by Catholic supporters or leaders. However, her party's culture spokesperson made headlines after remarking that gay couples are "not legal." However, it was further explained that he was trying to make a reference to gay couples who adopt.

Meloni's supporters also backed a proposal to edit a Peppa Pig episode that featured a polar bear with their mother, arguing that gay parents should not be depicted to children as a natural fact.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE