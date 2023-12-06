Boris Johnson says 'deeply sorry' to families of Covid victims at inquiry into Britain's handling of pandemic
File photo of Boris Johnson. Photograph:(Reuters)
At the start of the hearing, Johnson said how glad he was to give evidence and how sorry he was for the suffering of victims and their families
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (Dec 6) apologised to families of Covid victims, as he began giving evidence at a UK public inquiry into his government's handling of the pandemic.
"I am deeply sorry for the pain and the loss and the suffering of those victims and their families," he said at the start of two days in the witness box.
