Wales: 29-year-old stabbed in village of Aberfan, manhunt underway

A manhunt was launched on Tuesday (Dec 5) after a 29-year-old woman was stabbed in Aberfan, a small Welsh town known for the tragic 1966 colliery disaster.

As per the reports, the locals thought that the woman was pregnant. She was reportedly found in a pool of blood on the pavement.

The woman was rushed to the University Hospital of Wales with police describing her injuries as "non-life threatening".

Emergency services and armed officers were called to Moy Road in the South Wales village in connection to a "serious assault", local reports have mentioned.

Authorities have ordered to close the schools and a community centre as a precaution.

As quoted by ITC News, a South Wales Police spokesperson said: "The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident and enquiries are ongoing to find him.

"A search of the immediate area is being carried out by armed officers," the spokesperson added.

Local reports have said that some schools activated their lockdown protocols to keep pupils safe. The police have also requested people to avoid the area.

As quoted, the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called today (5 December), at approximately 9.10 am, to reports of an incident in Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil.

"We sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru High Acuity Response unit to the scene where advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service. We conveyed one patient by road to the University Hospital Of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment," it added.