'It won't happen overnight...': Sunak appears defeatist on small boats Channel crossings

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has tempered his expectations regarding solving the illegal migrants' issue - one that may not sit well with the staunch Conservative leaders in his party, During an interview, Sunak conceded that his plan to stop small boats crossing the Channel 'won't happen overnight' as he pushed the timeline beyond the general elections.

At the start of the year, the Tory leader, amid much pomp laid out five pledges for 2023, of which one was to stop migrants from entering the UK illegally.

“I’ve always said that this is not something that is easy – it is a complicated problem, where there’s no single, simple solution that will fix it. And I’ve also said that it won’t happen overnight,” Sunak said in an interview with the website ConservativeHome.

"People should know it's very important to me, it's hugely important to the country that we need to fix the system, as a matter of fairness. It's not fair that people are breaking the rules and coming here illegally," he added.

When asked if the objective could be achieved by the next general election, scheduled to take place in 2024, Sunak appeared to dodge the question.

However, to regain some of the favour from his partymen, the former chancellor stated his government's approach to tackle the issue was 'ambitious' and that he wasn't 'going to make any apologies for that'.

We will detain you: Sunak on illegal migrants last month

After Home Secretary Suella Braverman last month tabled the 'Illegal Migration Bill' before the House of Commons, Sunak was charged man as he issued ultimatum to the illegal migrants crossing the Channel.

"Stopping the boats is not just my priority, it's the people's priority. Our position is clear, if you arrive here illegally you will not be able to claim asylum," argued Sunak.

"People must know that if they come here illegally it will result in their detention and swift removal. Once this happens, and they know it will happen - they will not come, and the boats will stop."

Notably, former interior minister Priti Patel in April last year brought the 'Rwanda Asylum Policy' under which immigrants arriving in the UK through 'illegal' means would be sent to the African country of Rwanda to seek asylum.

The immigration crisis reached a peak in 2022 when over 45,000 entered the UK, breaking the record of the previous year with more than 17,000.

(With inputs from agencies)