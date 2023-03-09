'We will detain': Rishi Sunak defends new bill for crackdown on illegal immigrants

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended the 'Illegal Migration Bill', currently tabled in the parliament saying it was about taking back 'control of our borders'. The Conservative leader was fielding questions from the opposition during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons.

"Stopping the boats is not just my priority, it's the people's priority. Our position is clear, if you arrive here illegally you will not be able to claim asylum," argued Sunak.

"People must know that if they come here illegally it will result in their detention and swift removal. Once this happens, and they know it will happen - they will not come, and the boats will stop."

Sunak confirmed that his government will follow the same line of sending illegal immigrants to Rwanda. Notably, former interior minister in April last year had brought the 'Rwanda Asylum Policy' under which immigrants arriving in the UK through 'illegal' means would be sent to the African country of Rwanda to seek asylum.

"We will detain those who come here illegally and then remove them in weeks, either to their own country if it is safe to do so, or to a safe third country like Rwanda," said Sunak before adding, "And once you are removed, you will be banned, as you are in America and Australia - from ever re-entering our country. This is how we will break the business model of the people smugglers; this is how we will take back control of our borders."

Home Secretary Suella Braverman earlier this week tabled the 'Illegal Migration Bill' before the House of Commons, to curb the menace of illegal aliens crossing the English Channel into the UK. Braverman said that countries like UK will face "unprecedented pressures" in the coming future if this persists.

"Unless we act today, the problem will be worse tomorrow. And the problem is already unsustainable," she added.

The immigration crisis reached a peak in 2022 when over 45,000 entered the UK, breaking the record of the previous year with more than 17,000.

(With inputs from agencies)