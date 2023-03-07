UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman lays down Illegal Migration Bill before House of Commons

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman laid down government’s Illegal Migration Bill before House of Commons in London on Tuesday.

This comes as UK is mooting ways to deal with the issue of illegal immigrants crossing from the English Channel in small boats. Braverman while addressing the House of Commons expressed her apprehensions around the illegal migrants trickling down on UK shores.

Braverman said that countries like UK will face "unprecedented pressures" in the coming future if this persists. She said that the small boats problem has become a “global migration crisis”.

In the coming years, the Home Secretary added the developed countries will face unprecedented pressures from ever greater numbers of people leaving the developing world for places like the UK.

*Unless we act today, the problem will be worse tomorrow. And the problem is already unsustainable." she added.

Also Read | US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visits Iraq, vows defence support against Daesh

She pointed out that about 100 million people could qualify to come to UK if safe and legal routes had no limits in place. Men under 40 forms the bulk of the these arrivals, she said.

Braverman told the House that the steps have not been enough and today’s laws are “not fit for purpose."

Additionally, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also expected to make a statement, according to the reports.

Many migrants who cross the channel apply for asylum in UK. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier expressed his discontent over the issue and gave a straight forward message, “Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not to be able to stay.”

The bill is expected to make the asylum inadmissible. Sunak had also said earlier that the illegal migrants will deported "within days"

“The system that we need, the system that I want to introduce, is one whereby if you come here illegally, you should be swiftly detained and then in a matter of days or weeks we will hear your claim, not months and years, and then we will safely remove you somewhere else,” Sunak had told TalkTV. “And if we do that, that’s how we’ll break the cycle.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE