Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Biden urges condemnation of 'sexual violence of Hamas terrorists'
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The renewed fighting between Israel and Hamas has entered the sixth day on Wednesday (Dec 6) with the Israeli military carrying out deadly bombardments in the Gaza Strip. The World Health Organization's executive board is set to hold a rare emergency session on Dec 10 to discuss the health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.
Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for the truce collapse by rejecting terms to extend the daily release of hostages held by militants for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
US President Joe Biden called Tuesday for the condemnation of "sexual violence" committed by Hamas, after allegations of rape and other acts during the October 7 attacks on Israel, which the Palestinian militants deny.
"The world can't just look away at what's going on. It's on all of us... to forcibly condemn the sexual violence of Hamas terrorists without equivocation," Biden said at a campaign event in Boston.
At least 25 people were killed Tuesday in a strike that hit a southern Gaza school sheltering Palestinians displaced by war, the Hamas-run health ministry said. Witnesses said dozens of injured people, as well as bodies recovered from under the rubble of Ma'an school in Khan Yunis had been taken to the city's Nasser hospital. Khan Yunis, Gaza's second-largest city, has been targeted for several days by intense bombing by the Israeli army, which has now also sent ground troops to the area in its war on Hamas, sparked by the group's deadly October 7 attacks on Israel.
Hamas representative Osama Hamdan said, "We assure here again that there will be no negotiations or exchange (of detainees) until the aggression against our people and the steadfast Gaza strip stops. We hold (Israeli Prime Minister) Netanyahu fully responsible for the lives of the Zionist (Israeli) hostages and for obstructing the completion of the exchange deal by resuming the aggression against Gaza."
"It is clear that (Israeli Prime Minister) Netanyahu does not care about the (Israeli) detainees (in Gaza), nor about their families nor about their lives."
More than 15,900 Palestinians, including 250 health workers, have been killed in Gaza since the outbreak of war on Oct 7, the Palestinian health minister said on Tuesday.
The number of dead is steadily rising despite international calls for Israeli forces to limit civilian harm in the new phase of its military offensive in Gaza that began on Dec. 1 when a truce with Hamas collapsed, Health Minister Mai al-Kaila told a news conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Video posted on social media by the Palestinian Civil Defence on Tuesday (December 5) showed rescue workers in Gaza using their hands and working under torchlight to search through the rubble of a collapsed building.
In the social media post, the Palestinian Civil Defence said rescuers were using basic tools to search for survivors and retrieve bodies from the ruins of homes destroyed by Israeli strikes.