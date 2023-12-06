LIVE TV
Humanity's 'first' space war occurred during thick of Israel-Hamas conflict. Here's how

WION Web Team
Tel AvivEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 06, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
A United States Space Command impression of a conceptual satellite-based directed-energy weapon used to precisely strike targets on Earth/ for representation only Photograph:(Others)

Israel-Hamas war: In the wake of Israel's consequential intelligence failure to prevent the unprecedented wave of attacks by Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, the breakthrough is deemed militarily significant. 

For the first time in reported human history, a missile was shot down outside the Earth's atmosphere, throwing the debris effectively away from conventional gravitational pull of our planet, currently gripped by dozens of conflicts and two major wars; between Israel and Hamas, and Russia and Ukraine. 

The significant as well as unprecedented development occurred last month after a Houthi missile heading towards southern Israel's Eilat was show down by the Arrow 3 system, jointly developed by Israel and the United States, the Times newspaper reported. 

What does it mean?

The development has broken through the ceiling of cosmic warfare for the first time. It was reportedly the inaugural use of Israel's Arrow 3 air defence system which destroyed a "ballistic missile" — that are rocket-powered only in the initial (boost) phase of flight and thus are more advanced — allegedly fired from Yemen. 

In the wake of Israel's consequential intelligence failure to prevent the unprecedented wave of attacks by Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, the breakthrough is deemed militarily significant. 

Add this to the fact that the missile attacks by Hamas into Israel have aimed at tiring country's Iron-dome missile system out, the development is set to boost Israel's credentials to defend itself in a hostile neighbourhood. 

Israel-Hamas war: How the conflict has spread in the wider region?

Immediately after Israel launched a retaliatory state of war following October 7 attacks, Iran-aligned militias — specifically Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Yemen-based Houthis — too launched attacks on Israel.

They cited Israel's unprecedented wave of attacks purportedly aimed at "decimating Hamas", which have so far killed over 15,000 Palestinians in the densely populated and blockaded Palestinian enclave Gaza Strip. 

Also watch | Germany to buy Israeli missile defense system for $4.3 billion

Notably, these militias have better military capabilities than Hamas given their recent history of leading interventions in the Yemeni civil war. 

Against the conventional Hamas 'missiles' — described as 'homemade' — and are nothing more than explosive-based reconstructed plumbing pipes, Hezbollah and Houthis possess more sophisticated conventional weapons. 

What is the bottom-line?

The successful demonstration of Israel's Arrow 3 air defence system has demonstrated its capability by intercepting the Houthi missiles, and has now bettered its effectiveness in countering threats in the region.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

