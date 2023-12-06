Aide of 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed killed in Pakistan

Adnan Ahmed, considered to be a close aide of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead in Pakistan’s Karachi city.

Ahmed, a former councillor, belonged to the Milli Muslim League, the political front of LeT. He is believed to be the mastermind of the 2015 terror attack on the Border Security Force (BSF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

According to reports, unknown gunmen killed Ahmed outside his home on the intervening night of December 2 and December 3.

Ahmed was later rushed to nearby Abbasi Shaheed Hospital by a local rescue team, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The hospital later confirmed the identity of the deceased to be Adnan s/o Zaheer.

Notably, this is the 13th mysterious death and/or killing of anti-India elements in Pakistan this year alone.

The incident comes after the death of Sajid Mir, one of the masterminds of the dastardly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

According to unconfirmed reports, he was allegedly poisoned in the Central Jail of Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan.

In the 2015 terror attack against the BSF convoy, two LeT terrorists ambushed a BSF convoy, killing two para-military personnel and injuring eight others on the national highway, about 10 km from Udhampur town.

One of the terrorists was captured and allegedly told interrogators that he had been trained by the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. He shared details of how he infiltrated India.